Loss at Sky Blues signals end of Hughes

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Resolutions 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Loss at Sky Blues signals end of Hughes

By
media Mark Hughes is the seventh Premier League manager to lose his job this season. Reuters/Carl Recine

Mark Hughes was sacked as manager of Stoke City on Saturday just hours after his side lost 2-1 in the FA Cup third round at fourth tier Coventry City.

Hughes, 54, took over from Tony Pulis at Stoke in May 2013 and he was under pressure following his team’s dismal showing in the English Premier League where they lie in the relegation zone with 20 points after 22 games.

Despite their abject performances in the top flight, they were expected to advance against Coventry City - nicknamed the Sky Blues - a team playing three divisions beneath them. 

But Jordan Willis gave the hosts the lead with a header after 24 minutes. However, saint turned sinner nine minutes into the second-half when he fouled Ramadan Sobhi in the penalty area.

Charlie Adam converted the spot kick to level. The visitors, however, failed to exploit their momentum and they conceded again 20 minutes from time when right-back Jack Grimmer thrashed home past goalkeeper Jack Butland from the edge of the penalty area.

It was the first time since January 1938 that Stoke – competing as a first division team - were eliminated from the competition by a side from the fourth division or below.

"Stoke City can confirm that the contract of manager Mark Hughes has been terminated with immediate effect," a statement on the club's Twitter account said.

"We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future.

"The club will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.”

Hughes is the seventh Premier League manager to be sacked this season. Frank de Boer was the first to go. He left Crystal Palace in September after less than three months in charge.

Leicester City parted company with Craig Shakespeare on 17 October. Six days later Ronald Koeman's stint at Everton was ended. Pulis was replaced at West Brom in November and Swansea City dismissed Paul Clement last month.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.