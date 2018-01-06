RFI in 15 languages

 

Manchester United leave it late to see off Derby in FA Cup

By
media Jesse Lingard scored his 11th goal of the season in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Derby County. Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Jesse Lingard abd Romelu Lukaku scored in the last six minutes against a disciplined Derby County side to secure Manchester United’s passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United had lost just one of their previous 35 FA Cup games against lower league sides and appeared to be heading for a replay until Lindgard struck his eighth goal in 10 games.

Lukaku sealed the victory in stoppage time on the counter attack as Derby pressed for an equaliser.

"I was feeling that we were close to scoring and we never stopped trying," said United boss Jose Mourinho. "But when you get past 80 minutes and the goal hasn't come, you fear a replay. But the team kept trying so I knew the goal could arrive.

"It was a great shot by Jesse Lingard in the top corner. He's in a moment of confidence where things go well for him. He's a good professional and a fantastic kid in the dressing room."

With Manchester City 15 points clear after 22 games in the Premier League and a surprise elimination from the League Cup last month, the FA Cup and the Uefa Champions League are the only two trophies conceivably available to United.

And Mourinho underlined that perception by deploying a strong line-up for the clash against Derby County who are among a clutch of candidates for promotion from the second division.

Lingard, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford could all have scored inside an entertaining 20 minutes. Derby were also threatening. Marcus Olsson forced United goalkeeper Sergio Romero to tip his header over the crossbar.

But ultimately it was the Premier League bigspenders who had the final word. Lingard broke the visitors' resistance in the 84th minute. He collected a pass from Lukaku at the edge of the Derby penalty area and dispatched a swerving shot into the corner of Scott Carson's goal.

With Derby thrashing forward in search of the equaliser, Lukaku controlled Paul Pogba's long clearance on his chest in midfield, laid the ball off to Anthony Martial who played it back to him and the Belgium international fired past Carson.

