Simon sees off Anderson to claim Pune crown

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Resolutions 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis France

Simon sees off Anderson to claim Pune crown

By
media Gilles Simon (left) was part of the France team that claimed the 2017 Davis Cup. Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP

Gilles Simon capped a remarkable week in India on Saturday when he returned to his tenacious best to beat the second seed Kevin Anderson in straight sets to claim the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

The 33-year-old Frenchman won 7-6 6-2 to collect the 13th title of his career and his first since his triumph in February 2015 in Marseille.

In 2017, Simon, a former world number six, dropped from 25th to 89th in the rankings. But the season finished on a high when he was part of the France team that hoisted the Davis Cup at the expense of Belgium.

In Pune in the first round, Simon eased past the American journeyman Tennys Sandgren in straight sets and then saw off the third seed Roberto Bautista Agut. The Spaniard, ranked 20th, was dispatched also in straight sets.

There was an unfussy straight sets win over the Spanish qualifier Ricardo Ojedra Lara in the last eight before he shocked the top seed Marin Cilic. The world number six claimed the first set 6-1. But Simon stormed back to take the second 6-3 and surged through the decider 6-2 to overcome the Croatian for the sixth time in seven meetings.

Anderson, who reached the final of the US Open in September, had averted the prospect of an all-French final when he dispatched Benoit Paire in their semi-final on Friday.

The 31-year-old South African had won all three of his meetings with Simon who failed to take the first set when he served for it at 5-3 up.

Anderson clawed his way back to parity at 5-5 but faltered in the tiebreak to lose it by seven points to four.

It was the first time that he had dropped the opening set to the Frenchman. And while the first set was evenly balanced, from 2-2 in the second it became a rout.

Simon broke to lead 3-2 and then won the next three games to wrap up the final. “It is the first time I managed to beat him,” Simon said. “I don’t know how I did it but I’m really happy.”

Even though Anderson hit 29 winners, Simon forced him to play an extra ball and that resilience led to 40 unforced errors. “Gilles made life difficult for me,” said Anderson graciously after his defeat. “You’re a terrific player and obviously 2017 was a little tough for you but you’re back in good form so I wish you all the best for the Australian Open and the rest of the year.”

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.