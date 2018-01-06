Svitolina crushes Sasnovich to claim Brisbane crown

Third seed Elina Svitolina pulvierised the qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 6-1 on Saturday to claim the Brisbane International. The 23-year-old Ukrainian ended 2017 at number six in the world rankings and the Brisbane crown will push her up two places to fourth ahead of the Australian Open which starts on 15 January.

Svitolina won five titles on the circuit last season and her path to her first of 2018 was difficult. She had to overcome two top 10 players - Johanna Konta and Karolina Pliskova - along the way.

She did not falter in the showdown against the world number 88. She outclassed her fellow 23-year-old who struggled to cope with her serve and her barrage of groundstrokes from the back of the court.

Sasnovich, from Belarus, was playing in her first final on the WTA tour and her inexperience betrayed her in the early stages as Svitolina broke to surge into a 3-1 lead.

Svitolina broke again to claim the opener after 31 minutes. The second set was one-way traffic. The third seed was 5-0 up before Sasnovich got on the board.

However, it was a minor reprieve as Svitolina held serve to love to claim her 10th title in 65 minutes.