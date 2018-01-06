Van Dijk enjoys dream debut as Liverpool beat Everton in FA Cup

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Resolutions 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Liverpool England

Van Dijk enjoys dream debut as Liverpool beat Everton in FA Cup

By
media Virgil van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender when he moved from Southampton to Liverpool for 85 million euros. Reuters/Carl Recine

Virgil van Dijk made a fairy tale start to his Liverpool career on Friday night when he scored the winner in the 2-1 victory over Everton. The Netherlands international moved from Southampton for 85 million euros just after the transfer window opened on 1 January.

And the 26-year-old started to repay the massive fee with a header past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford six minutes from the end of a pulsating third round FA Cup tie.

Liverpool led 1-0 at the break after James Milner converted from the penalty spot but Everton levelled through Gylfi Sigurdsson midway through the second half.

"What a night," said van Dijk. "The win was thoroughly deserved. It felt amazing to be out there. To score a goal is even more special."

Liverpool’s playmaker Philippe Coutinho was ruled out of the clash with a thigh injury as speculation continues to mount over his future at the club amid interest from Barcelona. Top scorer Mohamed Salah, who was crowned African footballer of the year on Thursday night in Accra, was missing with a groin problem.

Everton, who confirmed the sale of midfielder Ross Barkley to Chelsea in the hours leading up to the match, were at full strength.

The atmosphere in the stands crackled and on the pitch it was equally feisty. Wayne Rooney scythed down Joe Gomez early on and was shown a yellow card.

Tempers flared when Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was pushed into the advertising hoardings by Everton defender Mason Holgate. Referee Bobby Madley stepped in to prevent the incident escalating further following an angry exchange of words.

After his side advanced to the last 32, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed he had intended to keep van Dijk on the bench.

“The first plan was not to start him but then Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan have played a lot of games in the last few weeks, so I changed my mind,” said Klopp. "The match was a big fight. It was not brilliant football. It was how cup games should be. It is not about who is the better side, who can do this or that. Things like this can happen sometimes but it is pretty rare."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said he felt his side had done enough at Anfield to earn a replay.  "I'm very disappointed we're not going back to Goodison Park and trying to get through to the next round," he said. "I think it was a brilliant effort from the players, even though we're disappointed.”

 

  

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.