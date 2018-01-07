Kyrgios sweeps past Harrison to lift Brisbane crown

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Resolutions 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia

Kyrgios sweeps past Harrison to lift Brisbane crown

By
media The Brisbane International is Nick Kyrgios's fourth trophy on the ATP but his first on home soil. Reuters/Patrick Hamilton

Third seed Nick Kyrgios swept past Ryan Harrison on Sunday to claim the Brisbane International. The 22-year-old Australian beat the American 6-4 6-2 to hoist his fourth title on the ATP tour and his first on home soil.

“I felt good all week and I felt right at home,” said Kyrgios after the win. Hailing the partisan support he added: “Every time I stepped out to play you gave me such great support. I love playing in front of you. I really appreciate it.”

Kyrgios beat top seed and world number three Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals and after struggling with his first three service games in which he had to stave off five break points, Kyrgios lost only one point on serve in the final after that.

The match was over in 73 minutes. “His level is very high,” said Harrison. “We all know how well he can play and he’s going to be a danger for anybody whenever he plays like that.”

Kyrgios is the first Australian to win the Brisbane title since Lleyton Hewitt beat Roger Federer in 2014. And he will rise from 21 to 17 in the world rankings ahead of the Australian Open which begins in Melbourne on 15 January.

There was also more cheer for the partisans in the men’s doubles. Local lad John Peers and his Finnish teammate Henri Kontinen defeated the Argentine duo Leonardo Mayer and Horacio Zeballos 3-6 6-3 10/2.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.