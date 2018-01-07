Kyrgios sweeps past Harrison to lift Brisbane crown

Third seed Nick Kyrgios swept past Ryan Harrison on Sunday to claim the Brisbane International. The 22-year-old Australian beat the American 6-4 6-2 to hoist his fourth title on the ATP tour and his first on home soil.

“I felt good all week and I felt right at home,” said Kyrgios after the win. Hailing the partisan support he added: “Every time I stepped out to play you gave me such great support. I love playing in front of you. I really appreciate it.”

Kyrgios beat top seed and world number three Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals and after struggling with his first three service games in which he had to stave off five break points, Kyrgios lost only one point on serve in the final after that.

The match was over in 73 minutes. “His level is very high,” said Harrison. “We all know how well he can play and he’s going to be a danger for anybody whenever he plays like that.”

Kyrgios is the first Australian to win the Brisbane title since Lleyton Hewitt beat Roger Federer in 2014. And he will rise from 21 to 17 in the world rankings ahead of the Australian Open which begins in Melbourne on 15 January.

There was also more cheer for the partisans in the men’s doubles. Local lad John Peers and his Finnish teammate Henri Kontinen defeated the Argentine duo Leonardo Mayer and Horacio Zeballos 3-6 6-3 10/2.