France’s Zidane seeks to pull Real Madrid back into line

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegal experiments with bilingualism
A school in Senegal
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Zambia imposes curfew in Lusaka struck by cholera
  • media
    International report
    Senegal experiments with bilingualism
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    International report
    Where will Gaza stray dogs find shelter?
  • media
    International report
    Demining Colombia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football

France’s Zidane seeks to pull Real Madrid back into line

By
media Zinedin Zidane has led Real Madrid to five trophies in 2017 and eight since he took over in January 2016. Reuters/Juan Medina

Real Madrid coach Zinedane Zidane held a longer-than-usual pep talk with players on the eve of the team’s match with Numancia on Wednesday, following a series if disappointing performances.

After an extended talk with players before training on Tuesday, Zidane told reporters it was his responsibility to keep the team motivated despite recent struggles.

But the coach also defended his players and dismissed talk of a crisis within the reigning Spanish and European champions.

“My message to the players is to try and find solutions,” said the former midfielder on the French national team.

“It’s not because they had three or four bad matches or three or four tough situations that I’m going to desert them. I’m not like that. I stand by what I am, I defend it tooth and nail and that’s the way it will be to the end.”

Copa del Rey quarterfinals

While Wednesday’s match against second division Numancia, over whom they hold a 3-0 lead, should be a chance to stroll into quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, which they last won in 2014, Madrid’s recent lacklustre performances have raised eyebrows.

First, Real Madrid ended 2017 with a 3-0 defeat at home to eternal rivals Barcelona in the Clasico.

Then, the defending La Liga champions drew 2-2 at Celto Vigo on Sunday, leaving them in fourth position and 16 points behind Barcelona near the halfway point of the Spanish league competition.

“The plan is to work, work, work. To work harder than we have up to now. Because it’s not enough,” said Zidane. “This team has won many, many times, so motivation is very important. We have to find a way to keep the troops motivated.”

French coach of the year

If Madrid ended the year badly, Zidane was named French coach of the year on Tuesday by the magazine French Football for leading the club to five trophies over 12 months, including a Liga and Champions League double.

But, in response, he looked ahead to this year’s European competition.

“I want to show that I can also be a good coach in tough circumstances,” Zidane told the magazine in an article published Tuesday.

And after Tuesday’s long pep talk, Zidane also sought to focus attention on the team’s present and near future, namely its opening Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain next month.

“We can’t get to the Champions League on 14 February and say ‘Hooray, we made it’,” he said.

“We have to get ready for it now.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.