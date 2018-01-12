RFI in 15 languages

 

Messi glitters as Barcelona move into Copa del Rey quarter-final

By
media Lionel Messi's scored twice in two minutes to set Barcelona on the path to victory in their Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo. Reuters/Albert Gea

Lionel Messi bagged a brace on Thursday night as Barcelona thrashed Celta Vigo 5-0 to advance to the last eight of the Copa del Rey. Barcelona's 160 million euro new signing Philippe Coutinho was among the faithful at the Camp Nou to watch the destruction.

Level at 1-1 after the first leg, Barca were 4-0 up by half-time.

Jordi Alba laid on the passes to Messi for the opening two goals in the 13th and 15th minutes.

The predator then turned provider by setting up Alba for the third. Luis Suarez made it 4-0 after 30 minutes.

"The first half was extraordinary," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

With their passage secured, Barcelona went into exhibition mode during the second-half.

Ivan Rakitic burnished the scoreline when he headed in from close range three minutes from the end.

"It's luxury to have Leo in the side," said Alba. "He's the best in history. We always look for each other to score goals and we managed to do it twice."

Barcelona's city neighbours Espanyol also progressed to the last eight on Thursday.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Leo Baptistao and Gerard Moreno were on target either side of half-time in their 2-0 win over Levante.

Sevilla also advanced. They beat Cadiz 2-1 to record a 4-1 aggregate victory.

