Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker to fight in world heavyweight unification match

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Somewhere over the rainbow
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Somewhere over the rainbow
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Mother Serena misses Australian Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Transglobal Underground, 25 years building bridges between cultures
  • media
    International report
    Turkey, US relations may get worse
  • media
    International report
    Zambia imposes curfew in Lusaka struck by cholera
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Boxing England

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker to fight in world heavyweight unification match

By
media Britain's Anthony Joshua in October 2017 Reuters/Matthew Childs

Britain's Anthony Joshua will meet New Zealand's Joseph Parker for a multiple title bout in Cardiff on March 31, it was announced Sunday.

Heavyweight boxing has moved closer to having an undisputed world champion: Joshua holds the WBA and IBF versions of the crown while Parker is the WBO champion and unbeaten in 24 contests, with 18 knockouts.

Joshua will put his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts on the line against Parker, the World Boxing Organisation champion.

Following weeks of negotiations, the 28-year-old Joshua confirmed the fight was on in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

 

 

 

 

Joshua's promoters, Matchroom Boxing, said the bout would take place at the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium, best known for staging Wales rugby union internationals.

"It is a unification heavyweight championship fight. We all know what happened last time I was in a unification heavyweight championship fight -- it was gruelling, it was interesting and we both left the ring with masses of respect," the 28-year-old added.

"These fights aren't easy because there is a lot on the line, so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge. I am looking forward to it, training camp is under way and before you know it 31 March will be upon us."

Joshua, the London 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion, unified the WBA and IBF titles with a dramatic and hard-fought win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April before retaining both belts against Carlos Takam in a late-stoppage win in Cardiff in October.

Parker pushes punch power

Parker, 26, became the WBO champion in December 2016.

He made his British debut last year with a majority points win over challenger Hughie Fury, a cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Parker's performance against Fury did not impress some ringside observers.

But Parker was adamant his punching power would test Joshua.

"Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock," he said. "A couple of months ago I heard him say 'Why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand?'

"Well, now he's about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch. My entire existence is now devoted to proving what the boxing world already knows."

Sunday's announcement concluded weeks of sometimes fraught talks between the two camps.

"I'm delighted to get this fight made -- it's been a long time coming," said Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Champions should fight champions and AJ continues to step up to the challenges."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.