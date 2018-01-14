RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Football England

Spurs' Harry Kane breaks record, again

By
media 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - England vs Slovenia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 5, 2017 England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Harry Kane scored twice - trashing Everton 4-0 at Wembley - making him Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

Striking a double against Everton at Wembley on Saturday, Kane reached another level, a record-breaking one.

Kane made it 10 goals in his last six games in all competitions to become Tottenham's record scorer in the Premier League and, after Saturday's match, the England forward's top-flight tally for the season stands at 20 with 15 league games still to play.

"Harry is fantastic and I congratulate him one more time," said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino after Kane equalled and then surpassed Teddy Sheringham's previous record of 97 Premier League goals for the north London club.

"He can do anything because of his mentality and how professional he is. He can achieve all that he wants because of his willingness to work. He's always thinking and trying to improve, improve, improve and score goals."

Level with Liverpool

Victory left Spurs level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, who face runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, in a competitive race for a place in next season's Champions League.

Pochettino was also full of praise for Son Heung-Min, who scored Tottenham's opening goal, hit the post and helped to set up one of Kane's goals as well as one from Christian Eriksen.

The South Korea star was just happy to have a full-time role this season, saying: "I love playing now. I want to keep going scoring but we all played well today, not just me.

"It's impossible to beat Harry. He's one of the best strikers and one of the best players. He works so hard for the team. He's younger than me but I'm learning from him."

Sunday sees Bournemouth face Arsenal, while Manchester United, currently second, play managerless Stoke City at Old Trafford on Monday.

