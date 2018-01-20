Halep battles back to advance to last 16 at Australian Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The walking library
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
  • media
    International report
    Jewel Howard Taylor: From first lady to vice president of Liberia
  • media
    World music matters
    Kokoko! alternative dance music crafted in Kinshasa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Revamped Chaillot brings Norway to Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Top French chef Paul Bocuse dies, aged 91

Paul Bocuse, nicknamed the "Pope" of French cuisine, has died at the age of 91 at his restaurant near Lyon.

Sports
Sport Tennis Australia

Halep battles back to advance to last 16 at Australian Open

By
media Top seed Simona Halep is trying to win her first Grand Slam tournament. Reuters/Thomas Peter

Top seed Simona Halep paid tribute to her new mental toughness after saving three match points on Saturday during an epic battle with the unseeded American Lauren Davis to reach the last 16 at the Australian Open.

The world number one was trailing 10-11 in the decider and found herself 0-40 down. But she came back from the brink to level and went on to take the third set 15-13.

"I'm just trying to change myself to not think that much about the points," said Halep .

"It's really tough when the opponent has match point. If we compare the old Simona with the new Simona ... I was a little bit stronger in that moment, for sure."

Halep, 26, has a reputation for losing her temper and folding at key moments of important matches. But she said her work on staying calm at such junctures appeared to be reaping rewards.

"You just go and hit without thinking," she said of the match points. "I did that and I think Lauren was a little bit tired at that moment. The pressure was on her also, and I was a little bit stronger in that moment, for sure."

The final set lasted two hours and 22 minutes, virtually double the time of the first two sets.

"I never played a third set so long. I'm almost dead," said Halep. "My muscles are gone. I don't feel my ankle any more. I’m almost dead."

Davis belied her ranking of 76 in the world. She matched Halep for athleticism and consistency from the base line.

"I have never played a match like that before where it went so long in the third set. We were both fighting our hearts out," said the 24-year-old.

"Every point was just super long. I got to the point where I was so tired I just told myself to swing and move and for the most part it was very effective."

She said being involved in such a mammoth tussle against a top ranked player would help her development.

"For sure, there are a ton of positives. There's a lot that I think I can work on. I'm just going to really focus on all that I did well and just how well I handled myself at this tournament. "

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.