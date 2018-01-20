Kerber crushes Sharapova to reach Australian Open fourth round

Angelique Kerber underlined her credentials as a favourite for the women’s title at the Australian Open with a straight sets destruction on Saturday of Maria Sharapova.

Both former world number ones, both aged 30 and both former champions at Melbourne Park, the clash had been billed as a battle of the returning queens.

But Kerber, who won the crown in 2016, pulverized Sharapova 6-1 6-3 to advance to the last 16.

Sharapova’s title in Australia came 10 years ago and she had been impressive form on her way to the third round.

However Kerber, who slumped from world number one to number 20 in 2017 after claiming two Grand Slam crowns in 2016, appears to have rediscovered the consistent venom that propelled her to the top.

In the prelude to her match against Sharapova, the German had only conceded 12 games in three matches. Deploying her famed tenacity, she hustled Sharapova into a string of unforced errors including 14 off her feted forehand wing.

The annihilation was over in 64 minutes – hardly the battle royal that had been anticipated on the Rod Laver Arena.

"I’ve got such good memories of this court," said Kerber, who beat Serena Williams to win the crown two years ago. “I came out and I was trying to enjoy every point. I knew it would be a tough match as Maria has been playing well over the past few weeks. But I was just trying to play my game. I am so happy it is 2018 and not 2017.”

Kerber won the WTA tournament in Sydney just before the Australian Open and is the only former champion left in the women’s draw.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I never give up. I have been working hard so that I can be back to playing against the best players.”

Sharapova said the defeat would strengthen her resolve to return to the highest rungs of the game.

The Russian fell to the twilight zone of the rankings after failing a drugs test at the Australian Open in 2016. Since her return to the circuit in April 2017 following a 15 month ban, she has risen to the top 50.

"I'm here because I'm motivated to get better at my craft,” she said. “I really do believe that I can otherwise I wouldn't be here."

She said she would look at the work ethic of the Williams sisters as well as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to inspire her.

"I definitely take great examples of a Federer or a Nadal or a Serena and Venus that have continued to have the motivation that they do at this age. It's not just about walking through a Grand Slam tunnel and getting on court.

"There's so much more to it. I have a lot of admiration for that because I know what goes into creating those moments and getting to that stage.

“Looking at the overall picture, the first thing is that I'm healthy. That, to me, is a big thing because I'll be back on the practice court, I'm not starting from zero."