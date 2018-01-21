Aguero hits three as Manchester City return to winning ways

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The walking library
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
  • media
    International report
    Jewel Howard Taylor: From first lady to vice president of Liberia
  • media
    World music matters
    Kokoko! alternative dance music crafted in Kinshasa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Revamped Chaillot brings Norway to Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Top French chef Paul Bocuse dies, aged 91

Paul Bocuse, nicknamed the "Pope" of French cuisine, has died at the age of 91 at his restaurant near Lyon.

Sports
Sport Football England

Aguero hits three as Manchester City return to winning ways

By
media Sergio Aguero scored hsi 11th hat trick for Manchester City during their victory over Newcastle United. Reuters/Lee Smith

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick on Saturday night as Manchester City recovered from last Sunday's 4-3 defeat at Liverpool with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United to remain 12 points clear of Manchester United.

Manchester United, playing on Saturday afternoon, had beaten Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor courtesy of an Anthony Martial goal to cut City’s lead to nine points.

But in the late kick-off, Pep Guardiola’s men made sure that their cushion was reestablished with an ultimately comfortable win over Rafael Benitez’s struggling Newcastle United side.

Aguero’s first came after 34 minutes when he nudged home Kevin de Bruyne’s shot. He got his second from the penalty spot in the second-half after Javier Manquillo tripped Raheem Sterling.

Four minutes later, Jacob Murphy halved the deficit but Aguero made sure of the points seven mintues from time. It was his 11th hat trick for City and his second of the season following his haul in the 6-0 win at Watford on 16 September.

"We needed this win after last week’s loss at Liverpool," Aguero told BT Sport. "It's a long season though and we've not won anything yet."

Guardiola added: "We need 10 more wins to be champions. It was important how we reacted at 2-1, we didn't panic."

Chelsea rose one place to third after a 4-0 romp at Brighton. Belgium international Eden Hazard scored twice and there were goals too for Willian and Victor Moses.

It was Chelsea’s first victory in three games following draws with Arsenal and Leicester City.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.