Uganda seek first win at CHAN in Côte d'Ivoire clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
The French and conspiracy theories
55% of French people believe the government and pharmaceutical industries are 'in cahoots'.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    The French and conspiracy theories
  • media
    International report
    Back to George Weah's hometown
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
  • media
    International report
    Jewel Howard Taylor: From first lady to vice president of Liberia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Uganda Morocco Côte d'Ivoire Football

Uganda seek first win at CHAN in Côte d'Ivoire clash

By
media Sébastien Desabre (L) and members of his staff during the CHAN 2018 in Morocco Pierre René-Worms /RFI

Uganda was seeking to bag its first win in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Monday against Côte d'Ivoire. The Cranes have zero points on the score board from their previous two matches and will pack their bags after Monday's clash.

Uganda was looking for a graceful finish to the CHAN tournament Monday after a disappointing start.

New Cranes coach Sébastien Desabre urged his players to conclude their campaign with a win, despite their dismal scoring record.

"We want the maximum points against Côte d’Ivoire,” Desabre said.

The Cranes go into Monday's clash after suffering two defeats in group B.

In their first encounter they were beaten 3-1 by Zambia and went on to lose 1-0 to Namibia.

Desabre who took over the Cranes at the end of last year and just days before the African Nations Championship kicked off, acknowledges that his team could have been better prepared.

"I took the risk to coach the Cranes because they reminded me of me," he told RFI.

"I saw a team that's developing exponentially on the African continent, full of potential."

After nearly four decades away from the continental games, Uganda qualified for last year's African Cup of Nations in Gabon. And Desabre hopes they'll do so again at the next CAN in Cameroon.

"Of course we have a lot of work to do," but time is on their side before September's qualifying matches, he says.

"I think the team is on the right track. And I think we'll be ready for September," Desabre commented.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.