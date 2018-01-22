Uganda seek first win at CHAN in Côte d'Ivoire clash

Uganda was seeking to bag its first win in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Monday against Côte d'Ivoire. The Cranes have zero points on the score board from their previous two matches and will pack their bags after Monday's clash.

Uganda was looking for a graceful finish to the CHAN tournament Monday after a disappointing start.

New Cranes coach Sébastien Desabre urged his players to conclude their campaign with a win, despite their dismal scoring record.

"We want the maximum points against Côte d’Ivoire,” Desabre said.

The Cranes go into Monday's clash after suffering two defeats in group B.

In their first encounter they were beaten 3-1 by Zambia and went on to lose 1-0 to Namibia.

Desabre who took over the Cranes at the end of last year and just days before the African Nations Championship kicked off, acknowledges that his team could have been better prepared.

"I took the risk to coach the Cranes because they reminded me of me," he told RFI.

"I saw a team that's developing exponentially on the African continent, full of potential."

After nearly four decades away from the continental games, Uganda qualified for last year's African Cup of Nations in Gabon. And Desabre hopes they'll do so again at the next CAN in Cameroon.

"Of course we have a lot of work to do," but time is on their side before September's qualifying matches, he says.

"I think the team is on the right track. And I think we'll be ready for September," Desabre commented.