France closes in on handball semis in Croatia clash

France are on the brink of qualification for the semi-finals of the European handball championships after a heavy defeat of Serbia. The world title holders ran out 39-30 winners against a lacklustre Serbia side and will face hosts Croatia Wednesday.

World title holders France take on European handball championship hosts Croatia Wednesday in a hotly anticipated match that could seal their fate for the semi-finals.

Despite winning their last five matches, les Bleus are mathematically not guaranteed to go through to the final four.

It all depends on how well they play against Croatia. Both teams have so far prospered from outstanding goalkeeping against their respective rivals in previous matches, however France has the advantage over Croatia in goal difference with six points to four.

But it's not just Croatia who les Bleus have to watch out for, but Sweden. The latter is up against Norway on Wedneday and France will be hoping the Swedes lose, in order to guarantee its place in the semi-finals.

France's victory over Serbia on Monday put them at the top of group 1 of the 16-nation tournament, ahead of Croatia and Sweden.

In Wednesday's Croatia clash, they'll have to ride above the passionate home support in the Zagreb Arena if they're to win the handball world championships for a seventh time.