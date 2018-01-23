France closes in on handball semis in Croatia clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
Cocoa farming is the main source of income in rural Nimba County in the north east of Liberia.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    The French and conspiracy theories
  • media
    International report
    Back to George Weah's hometown
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Handball France Croatia

France closes in on handball semis in Croatia clash

By
media Handball - Men's EHF European Handball Championship - main round Group I - Serbia v France - Arena Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia - January 22, 2018. France's team celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

France are on the brink of qualification for the semi-finals of the European handball championships after a heavy defeat of Serbia. The world title holders ran out 39-30 winners against a lacklustre Serbia side and will face hosts Croatia Wednesday.

World title holders France take on European handball championship hosts Croatia Wednesday in a hotly anticipated match that could seal their fate for the semi-finals.

Despite winning their last five matches, les Bleus are mathematically not guaranteed to go through to the final four.

It all depends on how well they play against Croatia. Both teams have so far prospered from outstanding goalkeeping against their respective rivals in previous matches, however France has the advantage over Croatia in goal difference with six points to four.

But it's not just Croatia who les Bleus have to watch out for, but Sweden. The latter is up against Norway on Wedneday and France will be hoping the Swedes lose, in order to guarantee its place in the semi-finals.

France's victory over Serbia on Monday put them at the top of group 1 of the 16-nation tournament, ahead of Croatia and Sweden.

In Wednesday's Croatia clash, they'll have to ride above the passionate home support in the Zagreb Arena if they're to win the handball world championships for a seventh time.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.