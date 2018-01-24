RFI in 15 languages

 

Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
Cocoa farming is the main source of income in rural Nimba County in the north east of Liberia.
 
Federer topples Berdych to reach Australian Open semi-final

Roger Federer won the 2017 Australian Open after beating Rafael Nadal in the final.

Second seed Roger Federer moved into the semi-final of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a straight sets win over 19th seed Tomas Berdych.

Federer, 36, started sluggishly and Berdych surged into a 4-1 lead. But at 5-2 and within sight of the set, the Czech started to falter and Federer recovered to make it 5-5.

Berdych, leading 6-5, had a glimpse with a set point on Federer's serve but failed to capitalise. In the ensuing tiebreak, the Swiss swept through seven points to one.

In the second, Federer broke in the eighth game to lead 5-3 and served out to take a grip on the encounter.

“I had to get a bit lucky, a bit angry, a bit frustrated, a bit antsy,” Federer said. “I’m really happy I got out of that first set. That ended up being the key to the match. Tomas was playing great.”

The third set was initially a scrappy affair with three consecutive breaks of serve. Federer emerged from the merry-go-round with the advantage and held on to take it 6-4 and register his 20th victory over Berdych in their 26 meetings.

It will be Federer's 43rd Grand Slam semi-final and this occasion in the last four he will play Hyeon Chung who will be featuring in a semi-final at a major for the first time.

The 21-year-old South Korean followed up his last 16 victory over six-time champion Novak Djokovic with a straight sets destruction of the unseeded  American Tennys Sandgren. It finished 6-4 7-6 6-3 and Chung, who won the inaugural Next Gen Finals in Milan last November, will take on Federer for the first time.

"Tennis will also create new names and new stars," said Federer. "And the way he has made it to the semis is highly impressive. For him to beat Novak on the Rod Laver Arena is very difficult. He is impressive in his movement. he reminds me alot of Novak and plays aggressive in defence.

"He'll clearly have nothing to lose and I'll try and tell myself the same."

Federer, who won the trophy last year, and with 19 Grand Slam titles in his cabinet, will start as favourite.

In the semi-final in the top half of the draw, sixth seed Marin Cilic will take on the unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund who is also playing in his first Grand Slam semi-final.

