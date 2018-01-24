Kerber thrashes Keys to reach last four at Australian Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
Cocoa farming is the main source of income in rural Nimba County in the north east of Liberia.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Tense, compelling Zimbabwean tales in Behind Enemy Lines short …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France, land of conspiracy theories, study shows
  • media
    International report
    Back to George Weah's hometown
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia

Kerber thrashes Keys to reach last four at Australian Open

By
media Angelique Kerber won the Australian Open in 2016. Reuters/Edgar Su

Angelique Kerber swept past 17th seed Madison Keys on Wednesday to reach the semi-final of the Australian Open. Kerber beat Serena Williams to win the 2016 title and then rounded off the year with a triumph at the US Open to end the season as world number one.

But she was lacklustre during 2017 and slithered down the rankings. But the 21st seed appears to be back in the groove with an embarrassingly brisk dismissal of a doughty contender.

It finished 6-1 6-2 to the 30-year-old German and the annihilation was over in 51 minutes.

"It's great to be back in the semis of a Grand Slam especially after last year," said Kerber. "I had a lot of doubts but I am very happy with how I have managed the last few weeks."

Kerber entered the tournament on the back of a title at the WTA tournament in Sydney. It was the 11th crown of her career and the first since she claimed the US Open in September 2016.

Kerber, after having dispatched the 2008 champion Maria Sharapova in the last 32, is the only former winner left in the draw.

She will next face the top seed Simona Halep who disposed of the sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-2.

Kerber and Halep have met nine times with Kerber winning five of the encounters. "I know that Angelique is a strong opponent but I am going to go out and give everything that I have just like I've done in the last few matches," said Halep, who is seeking her first Grand Slam trophy.

In the other women's semi-final on Thursday, second seed Caroline Wozniacki will play the unseeded Belgian Elise Mertens.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.