PSG outcast Lucas set for Tottenham debut - reports

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What is Sufism and why does it bother some Muslims?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
  • media
    World music matters
    A tribute to jazz pioneer and activist Hugh Masekela
  • media
    International report
    Liberia looks for ways to make rubber prices bounce
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football

PSG outcast Lucas set for Tottenham debut - reports

By
media PSG in action CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Out of favor Brazilian Lucas Moura may have secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur from French giants Paris Saint Germain, British media reported on Saturday. The 25-year-old winger expressed his regret French sports daily L'Equipe earlier this week at being frozen out by PSG as his compatriot Neymar's arrival from Barcelona meant a lower rank in the hierarchy.

But British tabloids The Sun and the Daily Mirror both report that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has offered him a way out, as well as a chance to play Champions League football as he has not played for PSG in the competition this season, by making a bid of 28.5m euros.

The reports said Lucas, who has made just six substitute appearances for PSG this term, has been shown around Spurs' training facilities and would prefer a move to the Premier League although both Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla have expressed an interest. Betis have also been linked.

Should he move to Spurs he would be reunited with former PSG team-mate Serge Aurier, the Ivory Coast full-back who joined the London club at the beginning of the campaign.

Lucas, who scored 19 times in all competitions for PSG last season, had been a highly-rated target for Manchester United when he opted to join PSG from Sao Paulo in 2013.

PSG have to sell to balance the books or else fall foul of UEFA's financial fair play rules following the world-record acquisition of Neymar and the loan signing of teenage French starlet Kylian Mbappe last August.

( -  AFP)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.