Wozniacki has first Australian Open win

Caroline Wozniacki burst into tears as she secured the championship 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4 against the battling first seed Simona Halep. Both players needed medical attention on court before the Wozniacky prevailed in a gruelling 2hr 49min confrontation in the Rod Laver Arena.

"I've dreamt of this moment for so many years," said second seeded Wozniacki after becoming the first player from Denmark to win a Grand Slam.

"My voice is shaking. I never cry, but this is a very emotional moment.

"I want to congratulate Simona, I know it's a tough day," she added after receiving the trophy from Billie Jean King.

"I'm sorry that I had to win today but I'm sure we'll have many matches in the future and it was an incredible match and an incredible fight and again, I'm sorry."

For Wozniacki, victory meant shedding at last the stigma of best player never to win a major, having reached the US Open final in 2009 and 2014, and first becoming number one in 2010.

For Halep, who surrendered her number one status to Wozniacki in defeat, the wait goes on.

"It's not easy to talk now but first of all I want to congratulate Caroline," said Halep, who was also appearing in her third Grand Slam final and first in Australia.

"She played amazing. It's been a great tournament for me. Of course I'm sad I couldn't win today but Caroline was better than me.

"But I will fight and hopefully I will face another challenge like I did today. I'm sad that I couldn't make it the third time, but maybe the fourth time will be with luck."

Meanwhile, in the men’s finals on Sunday, Marin Cilic from Croatia will face Roger Federer.

Cilic is now the only obstacle that stands between Federer and a 20th Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Swiss continues to defy the years and attrition rate to reach his 30th Grand Slam decider and a shot at his sixth Australian crown while his long-time rivals have fallen by the wayside.

World No.1 Rafael Nadal, six-time champion Novak Djokovic and former winner Stan Wawrinka succumbed to injuries, while five-time finalist Andy Murray didn't even get to the starting line.

[With AFP]

