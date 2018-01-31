Putin apologises to Olympic athletes for doping scandal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Free speech 'non-existent' in Zambia, says exiled musician
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    50 years on, Louvre, Nanterre Uni revisit spirit of May '68
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What is Sufism and why does it bother some Muslims?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Russia Doping Vladimir Putin Winter sports Olympic Games

Putin apologises to Olympic athletes for doping scandal

By
media Russian president Vladimir Putin REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

President Vladimir Putin told Russian Olympic athletes Wednesday that he was sorry his government had not protected them from the fallout of a doping scandal.

Speaking to athletes set to take part in the Pyeongchang Games, the Kremlin leader also said he found it "strange" that many Russian athletes were excluded from the upcoming Winter Olympics in connection to doping.

"Forgive us for not having been able to shield you from this," Putin said.

He added that the scandal had contributed to "very difficult conditions" for athletes.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the 2018 Olympics after a report on a vast, Moscow-backed doping scheme in previous Games.

Only 169 of Russia's athletes have been allowed to take part in the Games in South Korea under a neutral flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia".

"For us certain things are truly strange," Putin said in televised remarks, adding that the athletes wanted them to be "courageous".

"Hundreds of thousands, millions of fans who love you are watching you," he told them.

Putin reiterated his pledge to support those who could not take part in next month's Games.

The 23rd Winter Olympics will open in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on 9 February.

It will feature 102 events in 15 sports and athletes from all over the world.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.