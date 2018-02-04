Pazzini steals the show as Levante hold Real Madrid

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
  • media
    World music matters
    Malka Family, French funk combo returns to 'kif'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Free speech 'non-existent' in Zambia, says exiled musician
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    50 years on, Louvre, Nanterre Uni revisit spirit of May '68
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Spain Madrid Barcelona

Pazzini steals the show as Levante hold Real Madrid

By
media Giampaolo Pazzini was mobbed by teammates after scoring on his debut for Levante REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Real Madrid’s flimsy hopes of defending their La Liga title were further shredded on Saturday night when they twice let slip a lead to draw 2-2 at Levante.

Sergio Ramos headed the visitors into the lead in the 11th minute with his 50th La Liga goal for the club. But Levante equalised before half-time through Emmanuel Boateng.

Isco came off the bench to put Real back in front after 81 minutes but Giampaolo Pazzini equalised with a strike in the 89th minute to make a spectacular debut.

The 33-year-old former Italy striker joined Levante on loan from Verona and he slipped in behind the Madrid defence 11 minutes after his introduction to slot the ball into the corner of the net.

The draw will increase the pressure on Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and his players who trail bitter rivals Barcelona by 18 points. However, the stalemate  offers some breathing space to Levante who are three points clear of the relegation zone in 17th with 20 points after 21 matches.

"We controlled the game, especially in the first half, and in the second we managed to do the hard part and get back into the game to score the second goal," said Zidane.

"We should have been ready for their late rally,” he added. “We could have avoided the second goal but we didn't and it's hard because it's two dropped points."

While the title may be a distant hope, Madrid are still in the places which lead to participation in next season’s Uefa Champions League. They are fourth with 39 points, one point behind third placed Valencia and seven points behind second placed Atletico Madrid.

However Villareal are fifth, just two points behind Madrid.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.