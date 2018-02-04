Pazzini steals the show as Levante hold Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s flimsy hopes of defending their La Liga title were further shredded on Saturday night when they twice let slip a lead to draw 2-2 at Levante.

Sergio Ramos headed the visitors into the lead in the 11th minute with his 50th La Liga goal for the club. But Levante equalised before half-time through Emmanuel Boateng.

Isco came off the bench to put Real back in front after 81 minutes but Giampaolo Pazzini equalised with a strike in the 89th minute to make a spectacular debut.

The 33-year-old former Italy striker joined Levante on loan from Verona and he slipped in behind the Madrid defence 11 minutes after his introduction to slot the ball into the corner of the net.

The draw will increase the pressure on Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and his players who trail bitter rivals Barcelona by 18 points. However, the stalemate offers some breathing space to Levante who are three points clear of the relegation zone in 17th with 20 points after 21 matches.

"We controlled the game, especially in the first half, and in the second we managed to do the hard part and get back into the game to score the second goal," said Zidane.

"We should have been ready for their late rally,” he added. “We could have avoided the second goal but we didn't and it's hard because it's two dropped points."

While the title may be a distant hope, Madrid are still in the places which lead to participation in next season’s Uefa Champions League. They are fourth with 39 points, one point behind third placed Valencia and seven points behind second placed Atletico Madrid.

However Villareal are fifth, just two points behind Madrid.