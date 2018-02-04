Mannarino wins five set thriller to send France into last eight of Davis Cup

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
  • media
    World music matters
    Malka Family, French funk combo returns to 'kif'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Free speech 'non-existent' in Zambia, says exiled musician
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    50 years on, Louvre, Nanterre Uni revisit spirit of May '68
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis France Netherlands Italy

Mannarino wins five set thriller to send France into last eight of Davis Cup

By
media Adrian Mannarino clinched the third point for France in their victory over the Netherlands. Reuters/Emmanuel Foudrot

Holders France moved into the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands. Adrian Mannarino beat Robin Haase in five sets to secure the vital point. “It’s been a crazy weekend,” said Mannarino. "I was disappointed to lose my match on Friday but it has finished well with a win."

The 29-year-old added: “I’m not used to this type of thing and these type of emotions but it has been great to experience them with my teammates and the fans.”

It was a see-saw battle with Haase, the world number 42, who took the opener 6-4. Mannarino came from a break down to win the second set in a tiebreak and claimed the third set 7-5.

The Frenchman, playing because of an injury to Lucas Pouille, served for the match at 5-4 up in the fourth set. But Haase broke back to level at 5-5 and the Dutchman swept through the tiebreak winning it seven points to two.

A fifth set tiebreak appeared to be in the offing but Mannarino profited from two poor volleys to claim the decider 7-5 after four hours and 20 minutes. France will travel to Italy for the last eight.

"Adrian showed guts to win the match," said France captain Yannick Noah. "It was a great Davis Cup tie. Adrian isn’t that outgoing but he wants to do well and he managed to impose his style on the match.

“He’s also experienced that a Davis Cup match isn’t like any other. When you serve for it, you go through different kind of emotions. You’ve got to experience that. He’s done that and it has finished well for us with a win.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.