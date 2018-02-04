Mannarino wins five set thriller to send France into last eight of Davis Cup

Holders France moved into the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands. Adrian Mannarino beat Robin Haase in five sets to secure the vital point. “It’s been a crazy weekend,” said Mannarino. "I was disappointed to lose my match on Friday but it has finished well with a win."

The 29-year-old added: “I’m not used to this type of thing and these type of emotions but it has been great to experience them with my teammates and the fans.”

It was a see-saw battle with Haase, the world number 42, who took the opener 6-4. Mannarino came from a break down to win the second set in a tiebreak and claimed the third set 7-5.

The Frenchman, playing because of an injury to Lucas Pouille, served for the match at 5-4 up in the fourth set. But Haase broke back to level at 5-5 and the Dutchman swept through the tiebreak winning it seven points to two.

A fifth set tiebreak appeared to be in the offing but Mannarino profited from two poor volleys to claim the decider 7-5 after four hours and 20 minutes. France will travel to Italy for the last eight.

"Adrian showed guts to win the match," said France captain Yannick Noah. "It was a great Davis Cup tie. Adrian isn’t that outgoing but he wants to do well and he managed to impose his style on the match.

“He’s also experienced that a Davis Cup match isn’t like any other. When you serve for it, you go through different kind of emotions. You’ve got to experience that. He’s done that and it has finished well for us with a win.”