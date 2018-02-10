RFI in 15 languages

 

Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Sport Football England

Kane powers Spurs to a win over Arsenal

By
media Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Harry Kane scored a decisive header in the second half to help Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 1-0 in their Premier League clash at Wembley on Saturday. Kane’s goal also helped his side climb to third in the championship standings.

Tottenham are now unbeaten in their last nine league matches and are in strong contention to qualify for the Champions League through a top four finish.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s prospects of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit as they are now sixth in the table, six points behind the fourth-placed Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Spurs adopted an aggressive approach right from the beginning testing Arsenal’s defence with sharp play.

Kane wasted a golden opportunity to open the scoring midway through the first half when he headed over from Christian Eriksen's pin-point cross.

However, the prolific striker didn’t have to wait for long as he latched on to a cross from Ben Davies in the 49th minute to score his 32nd goal of the season.

It was Kane’s seventh goal in seven league games against Arsenal, who have won only once in the last eight league meetings against Spurs.

Arsenal could have snatched a last minute equaliser in the final minutes of the match only for Alexandre Lacazette to miss the target.

