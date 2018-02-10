RFI in 15 languages

 

Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Lightning stops play at India-SA cricket match

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored a hundred against South Africa in the fourth ODI on Saturday.

Lightning strikes near the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg halted play in the fourth one day international match between South Africa and India on Saturday. India were motoring at 200 for two in 34 overs before umpires decided to take the players off the field.

India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan hit an unbeaten century while Virat Kohli scored 75 runs.

The two were involved in a second wicket partnership of 158.

This was the third successive big partnership between Dhawan and Kohli, who were involved in an unbeaten 93 run stand in the second match in Centurion and added 140 in the third match in Cape Town.

Kohli has been prolific in the series, scoring 393 runs in four innings while Dhawan, who is playing in his 100th match, scored his 13th century hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

South Africa, who trail the six-match series 3-0, were bolstered by the return of AB de Villiers.

The right-handed batsman had missed the first three matches because of a finger injury.

South Africa are also missing their other regular batsmen Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

