High five for City as Aguero scores four

Sergio Aguero scored four second-half goals to help Manchester City thrash Leicester 5-1 in their Premier League encounter. With this win, City are comfortably placed at the top of championship standings, 16 points ahead of Manchester United.

City took an early lead courtesy of Raheem Sterling who converted Kevin de Bruyne’s cross. However, Leicester levelled the score following Jamie Vardy’s equaliser.

The second half turned out to be a Sergio Aguero show, as the Argentinian striker scored two goals from De Bruyne passes and took advantage of an errant clearance from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The fourth goal was his best as he unleashed an unstoppable 20-yard drive that went in after hitting the underside of the bar.

Aguero took his tally this season goals tally to 28. He has scored 14 goals in the last seven home games.

City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his forward hailing him as an authentic legend.

Guardiola also termed his team’s performance as one of the best his players have produced during his tenure at City.

“When one player is able to score four goals, he deserves all the credit and the nice words,” he said. "He fights, he plays really good and he scored. We needed it."

Real score easy win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 5-2 in La Liga.

The win is a big confidence booster for the defending European champions who taken on the formidable Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League tie on Wednesday.

“Wednesday's game was on our minds in the second half. Our season will be on the line against PSG, so we started to go easy. Our objective is to go all out on Wednesday,” Real captain Sergio Ramos said, referring to Sociedad pulling back two goals in the second half.