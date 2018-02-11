RFI in 15 languages

 

Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
South Africa beat India to keep ODI series alive

By
media South Africa’s Chris Morris celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli. REUTERS/James Oatway

South Africa successfully chased the rain-reduced target of 202 in 28 overs to beat India in the fourth One Day International at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.

Originally set to make 290 to win in 50 overs, South Africa were 43 for one when the umpires took the players off the field due to inclement weather.

Consequently, the target was revised with South Africa needing to score another 159 runs in 20.4 overs.

India looked on course to win their fourth consecutive match in the series after reducing the hosts to 102 for four and with star batsman AB de Villiers back in the pavilion.

David Miller was dropped on six by Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. That missed chance cost India dear as Miller went on to hit 39 and shared a quickfire stand of 72 with Heinrich Klaasen whose 43 not out off 27 balls earned him the man of the match award.

Earlier, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored his 13th ODI ton while Virat Kohli scored 75 as India piled up 289 runs in 50 overs.

With this win, South Africa have kept the six-match series alive after losing the first three matches.

