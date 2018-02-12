France rugby team's flight delayed by police in Scotland

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Wozniacki beats Halep to reign in Australia
  • media
    World music matters
    Mali's Amadou & Mariam combat 'confusion' with disco
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Telecom firms giving Africans less digital rights than Europeans
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Crime Rugby Scotland

France rugby team's flight delayed by police in Scotland

By
media France players huddle after the Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on February 11, 2018 AFP

The France rugby team's flight back from Edinburgh following their Six Nations defeat by Scotland was delayed on Monday so squad members could be interviewed as potential witnesses to an alleged sexual assault, police said.

The plane carrying the France squad was halted by police on the tarmac and several players were taken off. The flight was delayed by two hours before leaving at 1:00pm local time (1300 GMT).

"Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday 12th February, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses," said a Police Scotland statement.

"These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed," the statement added.

Earlier, French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte told Europe 1, a French radio station: "We don't know at all what has happened.

"Apparently they are being interviewed as witnesses. There's nothing to it and we are going to take off. We are not going to spend all day here."

An earlier FFR statement on Twitter said: "The FFR confirms that some players are being interviewed by the Scottish authorities. We are waiting for more information."

Initial reports in the British and French media suggested the French players may have been involved in a brawl outside the bar of the Tigerlily hotel in Edinburgh's George Street but it is understood police received no reports of a brawl or a fight involving members of the squad.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.