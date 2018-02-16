Olympic silver for France's confident 16-year-old Mabileau

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
France's 'stolen children' return to Réunion island
In December 2017, Maryse, Marlène et Valérie (2nd, 3rd and 8th from left) returned to Réunion in search of their biological family
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt3: Integrating Kosovo's minorities
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt2: Digital entrepreneurs could solve Kosovo's recognition …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Winter sports Olympic Games Sport South Korea France

Olympic silver for France's confident 16-year-old Mabileau

By
media Michela Moioli of Italy and Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France compete in the snowboarding REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sixteen-year-old French Winter Olympian Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau insisted that she expected to be in contention for a medal in Pyeongchang after crossing the line second in the ladies snowboard cross final.

Italian Michela Moioli took gold and bronze went to Eva Samkova of Czech Republic at the end of a terrific clash at the Phoenix Snow Park.

Pereira de Sousa Mabileau finished ahead of reigning Olympic champion Eva Samkova, five-time world champion Lindsey Jacobellis and compatriot Chloe Trespeuch.

“My objective was to make the final. After that, I had nothing to lose,” said a confident Pereira de Sousa Mabileau.

“Maybe it is being young - although it is now a year and half that I have been on the world cup circuit - but I’ve never been afraid.

"In fact, I am never like that. I never get afraid - I just go for it.

“It is a bit crazy to find myself in the final with girls much older, who have much more experience than me,” she added.

“I was watching these girls on the television when I was four, and at Sochi.

“A silver medal? It is unbelievable, I am so happy.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.