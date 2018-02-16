Olympic silver for France's confident 16-year-old Mabileau

Sixteen-year-old French Winter Olympian Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau insisted that she expected to be in contention for a medal in Pyeongchang after crossing the line second in the ladies snowboard cross final.

Italian Michela Moioli took gold and bronze went to Eva Samkova of Czech Republic at the end of a terrific clash at the Phoenix Snow Park.

Pereira de Sousa Mabileau finished ahead of reigning Olympic champion Eva Samkova, five-time world champion Lindsey Jacobellis and compatriot Chloe Trespeuch.

“My objective was to make the final. After that, I had nothing to lose,” said a confident Pereira de Sousa Mabileau.

“Maybe it is being young - although it is now a year and half that I have been on the world cup circuit - but I’ve never been afraid.

"In fact, I am never like that. I never get afraid - I just go for it.

“It is a bit crazy to find myself in the final with girls much older, who have much more experience than me,” she added.

“I was watching these girls on the television when I was four, and at Sochi.

“A silver medal? It is unbelievable, I am so happy.”