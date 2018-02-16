World number one Wozniacki angered by 'disturbing grunting'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
France's 'stolen children' return to Réunion island
In December 2017, Maryse, Marlène et Valérie (2nd, 3rd and 8th from left) returned to Réunion in search of their biological family
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt3: Integrating Kosovo's minorities
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt2: Digital entrepreneurs could solve Kosovo's recognition …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Tennis Qatar

World number one Wozniacki angered by 'disturbing grunting'

By
media Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Monica Niculescu during the Qatar Open competition in Doha on 15 February, 2018. Karim Jaafar/AFP

Caroline Wozniacki has complained about Monica Niculescu's "disturbing" grunting after defeating the Romanian at the Qatar Open.

The world number one and reigning Australian Open champion took the match 7-5 6-1 but accused her beaten opponent of being too loud on court, even of speaking to the match umpire.

Wozniacki has described Niculescu as "a player that tries to get into your head".

"I just tried to let the umpire know that he needed to pay attention to her grunting because she will hit the ball and two seconds later when the ball is on my side and I am right about to hit, she will start grunting and make a noise.

"She will change the grunt according to what she feels like", added Wozniacki.

Under tennis rules, umpires are allowed to act on grunting if it is deemed to affect an opponent through an intentional act.

"It is disturbing. It is in the rules that they are not supposed to do that so I was just making sure that the umpire was paying attention to that.

"She stopped doing that after."

Back to number one

Wozniacki returned to number one in the world in the women's game after winning her first grand slam title in Melbourne last month.

Niculescu, who got by Maria Sharapova in Qatar in round one, has defended her on-court style.

"That was very bad from Wozniacki - I have never heard a number one talk like that," she commented.

"I am really disappointed by what she said and I think she gives herself too much importance. I did not want to get in her head - this is just how I play."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.