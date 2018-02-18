RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The footballer president
 
Sports
Football Sport United Kingdom

Chelsea to face Leicester in the FA Cup quarter finals

By
media John Terry celebrates with team mates after scoring for Chelsea against Leicester in 2015 Reuters/Carl Recine

The two clubs that have won Britain's Premier League in the past three seasons will meet in the last eight of this season's FA Cup.

Chelsea and Leicester met in the League Cup in England last season, with Antonio Conte's men triumphing 4-2.

Manchester United will play Brighton, meanwhile, in a repeat of the 1983 FA Cup final.

The winner of Tottenham's match at Rochdale on Sunday will meet Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who will go to a replay after Saturday's 0-0 draw.

And Southampton travel to the winners of Monday's match between Manchester City and Wigan.

The ties take place from 16-19 March.

