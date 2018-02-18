RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport United Kingdom Boxing

George Groves retains WBA title after Chris Eubank Junior points victory

By
media George Groves vs Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

George Groves has retained his WBA world super-middleweight title following an outstanding victory over Chris Eubank Junior.

A patient Groves, 29, took the fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester on points and progresses to the World Boxing Super Series final.

A cut above Eubank Junior's right eye in the third round hampered the 28-year-old, who was defeated 117-112 116-112 115-113.

David Benavidez outclassed Ronald Gavril, meanwhile, to comfortably retain his WBC super-middleweight crown with a unanimous points victory.

The 21-year-old champion from Phoenix dominated Romania's Gavril to claim a deserved 119-109 120-108 120-108 win at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

