Olympic Athletes from Russia drugs probe launched

Alexander Krushelnitsky curling against Norway on 13 February
REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo
An anti-doping case has been opened against Russian medal-winning curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed.
Krushelnitsky, who won an Winter Olympics bronze medal alongside his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova in the mixed doubles, is suspected of testing positive for meldonium - the banned substance that was taken by shamed grand slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova.
CAS opened a case against the 25-year-old following a request from the International Olympic Committee, with a date for a hearing still to be set.