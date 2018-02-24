France ends losing streak but face England next

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    The struggle in Ethiopia continues - there's no stopping half …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Virtual reality developing in France, not just for gamers
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby France

France ends losing streak but face England next

By
media The French rugby team on their way to victory against Italy in the Six Nations, 23 February 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

France finally ended their rugby losing streak beating Italy with an ultimately comfortable win in Marseille.

The French hosts were playing their first home match away from Paris, but seemed comfortable enough in the Marseille stadium to beat a flailing Italian team 34 - 17.

Italy have now lost a record 15 straight Six Nations matches.

France did not have an easy run, however. They wasted countless chances and the team performance was filled with errors.

The French side relied heavily on scrum-half Maxime Machenaud to fend off Italian attack before Hugo Bonneval scared a pivotal second-half try.

The French pack started strongly with Paul Gabrillagues going over after five minutes from a rolling maul, but Italy hit back immediately with a penalty try.

France dominated the rest of the first half but could not add a second try, although two penalty kicks from Machenaud edged them 11-7 ahead at the interval.

After defeats by Ireland and Scotland in their opening two games of the tournament and players dropped from the team following inappropriate behaviour, Jacques Brunel's first victory as France coach was paramount.

His side, without a win in eight games, were disjointed at times, but eventually delivered.

Centre Mathieu Bastareaud, who had returned from suspension after making a homophobic comment while playing for Toulon, was central to their triumph. And the team considerably raised their game for the second half.

"We're happy with the win but we're not kidding ourselves, we're quite frustrated with the way we played," said France captain Guilhem Guirado to France Televisions.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.