Stoke City denied crucial victory by Butland blunder

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    The struggle in Ethiopia continues - there's no stopping half …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Virtual reality developing in France, not just for gamers
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Stoke City denied crucial victory by Butland blunder

By
media Stoke City's English goalkeeper Jack Butland (2nd R) deflects Albrighton's cross into his own net during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Stoke City in Leicester,England on February 24, 201 Lindsey PARNABY / AFP

Stoke City remain in the relegation zone after only managing to score a draw against home side Leicester City in their Premier League confrontation.

There was not much for the fans to engage with in the first half, as much of the battle took place firmly in midfield, without much to trouble either goalkeeper.

But Stoke looked comfortable and held the balance of power right up until the 44th minute, when Xherdan Shaqiri scored a well deserved goal.

Their delight lasted right up until the 70th minute, when Jack Butland made a disastrous error for the visiting team and cost his Stoke teammates a vital three points in their battle against relegation.

Stoke's fine work was all undone when Leicester's Marc Albrighton made a sprint down the right and kicked a low cross directed towards their striker Jamie Vardy. But the ball soared past the striker and instead hit the England goalkeeper Butland in the chest and bounced into the net.

Butland did manage to make some reparation for his howler when, in the 78th minute, Riyadh Mahrez whipped a left-footed shot towards the far post and Butland manages a rapier quick one-handed save.

Gaining just one point from this game means that Stoke is still in the danger zone. But the fans will be happy that their side are clearly giving their all and played a much stronger second half.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.