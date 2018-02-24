Stoke City denied crucial victory by Butland blunder

Stoke City remain in the relegation zone after only managing to score a draw against home side Leicester City in their Premier League confrontation.

There was not much for the fans to engage with in the first half, as much of the battle took place firmly in midfield, without much to trouble either goalkeeper.

But Stoke looked comfortable and held the balance of power right up until the 44th minute, when Xherdan Shaqiri scored a well deserved goal.

Their delight lasted right up until the 70th minute, when Jack Butland made a disastrous error for the visiting team and cost his Stoke teammates a vital three points in their battle against relegation.

Stoke's fine work was all undone when Leicester's Marc Albrighton made a sprint down the right and kicked a low cross directed towards their striker Jamie Vardy. But the ball soared past the striker and instead hit the England goalkeeper Butland in the chest and bounced into the net.

Butland did manage to make some reparation for his howler when, in the 78th minute, Riyadh Mahrez whipped a left-footed shot towards the far post and Butland manages a rapier quick one-handed save.

Gaining just one point from this game means that Stoke is still in the danger zone. But the fans will be happy that their side are clearly giving their all and played a much stronger second half.