So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Scotland stun England as Ireland march on

media Scotland’s Huw Jones scores his second try against England in the Six Nations tournament. Reuters/Lee Smith

Scotland produced a sensational upset in the Six Nations tournament by beating defending champions England 25-13 at Murrayfield on Saturday. Huw Jones scored two tries to help Scotland register its first victory over England in a decade.

Scotland stamped their authority in the first half as Jones and Sean Maitlan scored three ties to give the hosts a commanding 22-6 lead. Owen Farrell cut the deficit with a try and a conversion in the 43rd minute. However, a penalty by Finn Russell in the 66th minute gave Scotland a 12-point cushion which the hosts maintained until the final whistle.

The win was also significant as Scotland had not scored a try against England at Murrayfield since 2004.

Scotland’s display was all the more impressive considering their last year’s 61-21 thrashing at the hands of England.

Ireland downs Wales

Jacob Stockdale score two tries as Ireland defeated Wales 37-27 in a thrilling encounter at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on Saturday.

Leigh Halfpenny gave the visitors an early lead through a penalty in the second minute. Ireland responded instantly as Stockdale scored his first try in the sixth minute. The Welsh team though kept up the pressure as Gareth Davies scored a try in the 20th minute. Halfpenny duly converted to give the visitors a 13-5 lead.

Johnny Sexton’s penalty in the 35th minute triggered the hosts’ surge as Bundee Aki, Dan Leavy and Cian Healy scoring tries in the space of fifteen minutes. Sexton converted two of those tries to give Ireland a 27-13 lead.

But the match was far from over as Wales mounted a spirited comeback with Aaron Shingler and Steff Evans scoring a try each in the 61st and 76th minute respectively. With Halfpenny converting both the tries, Wales trailed Ireland by just three points with two minutes left on the clock.

However, Jacob Stockdale scored the decisive try in the 80th minute and Joey Carey followed up with a conversion to seal Ireland’s win.

The unbeaten Irish lead the standings with 14 points ahead of England and Scotland who are on nine and eight points respectively.

