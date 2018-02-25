Taylor, Santner power New Zealand to win over England

Ross Taylor and Mitchell Santner helped New Zealand beat England in their first one day international in Hamilton on Sunday. Taylor’s run-a-ball century and Santner’s attacking display helped the hosts reach England’s target of 284 runs with three wickets to spare.

Put in to bat first, England lost an early wicket before Jason Roy and Joe Root built a 79-run partnership. England lost three wickets in quick intervals before Jos Buttler stepped in to propel England to close to 300 runs. The wicketkeeping batsman scored an attractive 79 in just 65 runs.

The other important contributions came from Root (71), Roy (49) and Moeen Ali (28). Santner, Trent Boult and ISh Sodhi picked up two wickets each for New Zealand.

The hosts began their run chase shakily, losing the first three wickets for just 27 runs. However, Taylor and Tom Latham (79) laid a strong foundation with a mammoth 178-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After Latham’s dismissal, New Zealand suffered a mini collapse losing three wickets for 39 runs.

With still 41 runs needed, Santner stepped on the gas to help New Zealand achieve the target.

India clinch T20 series

India beat South Africa in the third and final T20 international by seven runs to clinch the series 2-1.

Batting first India scored 172 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (47) and Suresh Raina (43) were the two top scorers for the visitors.

In their reply, South Africa could only manage 165 runs with JP Duminy scoring 55 and debutant Christiaan Jonker hitting 49 off just 24 balls.

Indian pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was named man of the series, starred for India as he put brakes on South Africa’s chase with an opening spell of one for 13 in three overs.

Duminy identified the opening six overs as the crucial difference between the two teams. India were 57 for one after six overs while South Africa struggled to 25 for one.