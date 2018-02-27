RFI in 15 languages

 

So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Neymar set to miss PSG's Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has fractured a metatarsal and suffered a sprained ankle is now almost certain to miss a huge Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week in the French capital.

 

The Brazilian was carried off during Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille; suffering his injuries after chasing Bouna Sarr.

PSG admit he sustained a "sprain of the right ankle" and "fissure of the fifth metatarsal" but have not provided an indication as to how long their club record signing would be out for.

Neymar is in fact the world's most expensive footballer of all time after arriving at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona for 222 million euros.

PSG trail Real Madrid 3-1 after the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

