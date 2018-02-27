Neymar set to miss PSG's Real Madrid clash

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has fractured a metatarsal and suffered a sprained ankle is now almost certain to miss a huge Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week in the French capital.
The Brazilian was carried off during Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille; suffering his injuries after chasing Bouna Sarr.
PSG admit he sustained a "sprain of the right ankle" and "fissure of the fifth metatarsal" but have not provided an indication as to how long their club record signing would be out for.
Neymar is in fact the world's most expensive footballer of all time after arriving at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona for 222 million euros.
PSG trail Real Madrid 3-1 after the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.