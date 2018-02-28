Rafael Nadal injured again, Federer on a roll

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
  • media
    International report
    Erdogan starts five day visit of Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What lies behind Mosul Eye
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rafael Nadal Tennis Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal injured again, Federer on a roll

By
media Tennis - Australian Open - Quarterfinals - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 23, 2018. Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference after retiring from his match due to injury against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Top seed Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this week's Mexican Open in Acapulco after aggravating the leg injury that forced him out of the Australian Open last month. His rival Roger Federer has been crowned Sportsman of the Year.

"My goal and hope was to play in this tournament. Unfortunately, in my last training session, I felt a sharp pain in my leg again," the 31-year-old Spanish star said hours before what was to have been his opening match of the ATP Tour event in Acapulco.

The world number two was due to face fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday but pulled out on the advice of his medical team.

"I still don't know what it is, because we don't know. It seems it's not as bad as what I had at the Australian Open," he said.

Nadal limped out of the quarter-finals at the Australian Open on 23 January. He has since lost his number one ranking to Roger Federer.

This marks the sixth tournament in a row that Nadal has pulled out of or retired from -- the Australian Open, Brisbane, London, Paris, Basel and Acapulco.

Meanwhile World Number One Roger Federer was a big winner at the Laureus awards in Monte Carlo on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was crowned the 2017 Sportsman of the Year after clinching his fifth Australian Open title and his eight Wimbledon title last July.

"We believed I could win one more slam and that's what makes me incredibly proud to receive these two awards," said the Swiss star who also scooped up the Comeback of the Year award.

"I know very well that there are many other athletes that deserve these as much as me, or maybe even more," he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.