All eys on Neymar's surgery as PSG take on Troyes with Ligue 1 crown in sight

Paris Saint-Germain take on Troyes on Saturday afternoon with the attention of the world focused on Brazil where their star striker Neymar is to undergo surgery on a broken bone in his right foot.

Neymar sustained the injury on 25 February during PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

With nine minutes remaining and PSG already 3-0 up, questions will inevitably be raised as to why the world’s most expensive player at 222 million euros was anywhere near the field with the game won and a crucial Uefa Champions League second leg tie in the offing.

That argument will be one for the café’s and bistrots of Paris as well as the bars of Brazil.

Although it was initially suggested that Neymar would be fit for the clash against Real Madrid on 6 March, it subsequently emerged that his injury was more serious.

He will be out for the rest of the domestic season and his participation in the 2018 World Cup will be the next goal for the 26-year-old.

PSG should be able to secure the French title without Neymar. They can go 14 points clear of second placed Monaco if they win at Troyes. On Friday night Monaco beat Bordeaux 2-1 to reduce PSG’s lead to 11 points.

With 10 games remaining of the Ligue 1 campaign, only a collapse of the proportions that saw PSG lose 6-1 at Barcelona in the Champions League last season will deprive them of a fifth French crown in six seasons.

The 90 minute operation on Neymar on Saturday will be performed by Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazil national team surgeon, at the Mater Dei hospital in Belo Horizonte.

Lasmar says the striker will need up to three months to recover before being able to start playing again.

While the PSG faithful rue the loss of a rich source of goals, Brazil’s fans may ultimately profit handsomely from his absence. "When you think how exhausting the European season is, he could even arrive at the World Cup fresher than the stars, both physically and emotionally," said Cristiano Nunes, the physiotherapist for Brazilian first division club Internacional in Porto Alegre.

"He'll return with a real desire to play football and to show his potential."