Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters

World number two Rafael Nadal pulled out of the ATP Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami on Friday night. The 31-year-old Spaniard said he would not compete at the so-called 'Sunhine Double' citing a leg injury that forced him to pull out the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Tuesday.

Nadal said in a statement on social media that the complaint was in the same area as the hip problem that led to his retirement in the fifth set of his quarter-final against Marin Cilic exit at the Australian Open in January.

"I won't be able to play in Miami or Indian Wells as I need to recover," Nadal said. "It was very painful to retire from Acapulco and it's very hard as well to not play in the United States. I will do everything that's possible to be back there in 2019."

Since winning his 16th Grand Slam trophy at the US Open last September, Nadal has pulled out of or retired from six consecutive tournaments - Basel, Paris and London ATP Tour Finals last year, Brisbane, the Australian Open and Acapulco in the first three months of this year.

The Indian Wells event begins on 8 March and the withdrawal of the three time winner was greeted with dismay by tournament director Tommy Haas.

"We are disappointed that Rafa will not be able to compete at this year's Indian Wells," said Haas. "We wish him all the best for a speedy recovery."

Nadal, who turns 32 in June, ended 2017 as the oldest end of year world number one in the 45 year history of the ATP rankings.

However, he lost the top spot to Roger Federer last month who, with his rise, became the oldest man at 36 years and 195 days to rule the circuit.