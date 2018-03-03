Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Go Saudi sisters!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
  • media
    World music matters
    Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
  • media
    International report
    Erdogan starts five day visit of Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal Roger Federer United States

Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters

By
media Rafael Nadal finished at the top of the rankings on 31 December in 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2017.. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

World number two Rafael Nadal pulled out of the ATP Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami on Friday night. The 31-year-old Spaniard said he would not compete at the so-called 'Sunhine Double' citing a leg injury that forced him to pull out the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Tuesday.

Nadal said in a statement on social media that the complaint was in the same area as the hip problem that led to his retirement in the fifth set of his quarter-final against Marin Cilic exit at the Australian Open in January.

"I won't be able to play in Miami or Indian Wells as I need to recover," Nadal said. "It was very painful to retire from Acapulco and it's very hard as well to not play in the United States. I will do everything that's possible to be back there in 2019."

Since winning his 16th Grand Slam trophy at the US Open last September, Nadal has pulled out of or retired from six consecutive tournaments - Basel, Paris and London ATP Tour Finals last year, Brisbane, the Australian Open and Acapulco in the first three months of this year.

The Indian Wells event begins on 8 March and the withdrawal of the three time winner was greeted with dismay by tournament director Tommy Haas.

"We are disappointed that Rafa will not be able to compete at this year's Indian Wells," said Haas. "We wish him all the best for a speedy recovery."

Nadal, who turns 32 in June, ended 2017 as the oldest end of year world number one in the 45 year history of the ATP rankings.

However, he lost the top spot to Roger Federer last month who, with his rise, became the oldest man at 36 years and 195 days to rule the circuit.

  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.