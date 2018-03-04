Del Potro beats Anderson to claim Mexican Open

Sixth seed Juan Martin Del Potro claimed the Mexican Open on Sunday with a straight sets victory overthe fifth seed Kevin Anderson. The 29-year-old Argentine won 6-4 6-4 in 100 minutes to hoist his first trophy of the season and the 21st of his career.

It was also a seventh consecutive success over his South African opponent

Del Potro’s surge to glory included wins over world number six Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final and the world number five Alex Zverev in the semis.

Anderson – number eight in the world – had been on an eight match winning streak that had brought him the New York Open two weeks ago.

But despite that rich run of form, he again failed to master Del Potro who has bested him ever since their first meeting in 2011 in Delray Beach, Florida, which he also won 6-4, 6-4.

"Kevin is a very dangerous guy," said Del Potro. "His serves are so strong but I got lucky in the important moments of my return games. I broke just twice and that was the key of the match.

“It's a very special tournament to me," he added. "I beat three guys who are in the top 10 in the same tournament, which is very important for myself. I'm so glad to win my 21st title playing in Acapulco.”

Anderson was munificent in defeat. “I think he played really well. He's obviously a tough competitor and a great player. I just needed to do a little bit more."

He added: "I can take a lot of confidence going into next touornaments at Indian Wells and Miami. They are two tournaments I really enjoy playing. I feel like I'm playing really good tennis."