Messi racks up 600th career goal as Barcelona edge past Atletico Madrid

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra Leone?
People walk past general election posters for Sierra Leone's presidential candidates on 3 March, 2018 in Freetown.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
  • media
    World music matters
    Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Lionel Messi Barcelona

Messi racks up 600th career goal as Barcelona edge past Atletico Madrid

By
media Lionel Messi reached his 600 goal landmark in 747 games for club and country. Reuters/Sergio Perez

Lionel Messi scored the 600th goal of his career as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 to go eight points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Atletico went into the match at the Camp Nou in second place on the back of eight straight wins. On Wednesday, Antoine Griezmann scored all the goals in the 4-0 destruction of Leganes. A day later Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas.

But the duel at the summit was settled when Messi steered a free-kick past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the Atletico net after 26 minutes.

That was his 539th strike for Barcelona. The other 61 goals have come playing for Argentina.

In the prelude to the clash, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde had tried to play down the significance of the match. But with 11 games remaining, Barca have underlined their credentials their status as favourites for the title.

However the victory came at a price. Midfield schemer Andres Iniesta limped off the field with a suspected hamstring strain. Initial reports from the Catalans suggest he will be doubtful for the Uefa Champions League last 16 second leg clash against Chelsea next week.

Barcelona will entertain the Londoners after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on 20 February.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.