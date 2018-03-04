RFI in 15 languages

 

Ronaldo passes 300 mark as Madrid shape up for PSG showdown

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 300th goal in the Spanish top flight during Real Madrid's match against Getafe. Reuters/Susana Vera

Zinedine Zidane declared his Real Madrid side ready for Tuesday night’s second leg match at Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League after Cristiano Ronaldo passed the 300 goal mark with a brace in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Getafe on Saturday night.

Wales international Gareth Bale opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu before Ronaldo hit his 300th and 301st La Liga goals after 286 matches. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi needed 334 games to pass the landmark.

"The game against Getafe is the match we hoped for," said Zidane whose side take a 3-1 lead to the Parc des Princes in Paris.

"We prepared very seriously for our Tuesday match. We will have to play in that game with a different intensity certainly, but we are ready for Tuesday."

Real’s resilience underwent a sufficient amount of scrutiny on Saturday night. Even though they were reduced to 10 men with the expulsion of Loic Remy for two bookable offences, Getafe came back to 2-1 when Francisco Portillo converted a penalty in the 65th minute.

A shock draw was in the offing until Ronaldo headed in Madrid’s third after 78 minutes. The Portugal international was immediately substituted – a subtle hint at PSG’s failure to protect its star players.

Neymar suffered his season ending injury after 81 minutes when Unai Emery’s side were leading 3-0 against Marseille on 25 February in the Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes.

With hopes of defending their La Liga crown obliterated – Real are 12 points behind pacesetters Barcelona with 11 games to go – retention of the Champions League trophy is the priority of the season.

"The Champions League means a lot to us," said Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. “PSG have a lot of offensive power. But we have our weapons and we're going to try to do damage in Paris."

 

 

