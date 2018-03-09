Focus on North Korea as the Winter Paralympics starts

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
A record 567 athletes from 48 countries will battle for 80 Paralympic medals in six different sports: alpine skiing, snowboarding, para-ice hockey, wheelchair curling and the nordic skiing disciplines of cross-country and biathlon.
North Korea are making a winter paras debut, with two athletes in cross country skiing but, unlike at the Winter Olympics, where North and South Korean athletes marched at the opening ceremony under a unified flag, the two nations were separate for today’s showpiece.
The thawing, meanwhile, in American and North Korean relations is quite a turnaround from last year, when Pyongyang tested missiles that could reach the US mainland and detonated what it said was an H-bomb, sparking fury from Trump who threatened to "completely destroy" Kim's nation.