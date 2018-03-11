Arsenal thump Watford 3-0 in Premier League

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The loss of a great French chef
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Sport Britain

Arsenal thump Watford 3-0 in Premier League

By
media Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Watford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal defeated Watford 3-0 in their Premier League encounter on Sunday. Goals by Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan helped Arsenal end a run of three successive league defeats.

Arsenal took control of the match right at the start as Aubemayang came close to scoring the first goal in the second minute.

However, his right-footed shot from the centre of the box was saved.

Arsenal didn’t have to wait long as five minutes later Mustafi headed the ball into the bottom left corner from a Mesut Ozil cross.

Arsenal increased their lead 14 minutes into the second half as Aubemayang scored with a left-footed shot from an assist by Mkhitaryan.

Watford had a golden opportunity to pull one goal back just three minutes later but Troy Deeney failed to capitalise as his shot was saved by Petr Cech, keeping his 200th clean sheet in the Premier League.

Arsenal piled on Watford’s misery as Mkhitaryan scored his team’s third goal in the 77th minute.

Arsenal, who had lost eight of their previous 14 matches in all competitions, remain in sixth place in the standings.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.