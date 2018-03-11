Arsenal thump Watford 3-0 in Premier League

Arsenal defeated Watford 3-0 in their Premier League encounter on Sunday. Goals by Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan helped Arsenal end a run of three successive league defeats.

Arsenal took control of the match right at the start as Aubemayang came close to scoring the first goal in the second minute.

However, his right-footed shot from the centre of the box was saved.

Arsenal didn’t have to wait long as five minutes later Mustafi headed the ball into the bottom left corner from a Mesut Ozil cross.

Arsenal increased their lead 14 minutes into the second half as Aubemayang scored with a left-footed shot from an assist by Mkhitaryan.

Watford had a golden opportunity to pull one goal back just three minutes later but Troy Deeney failed to capitalise as his shot was saved by Petr Cech, keeping his 200th clean sheet in the Premier League.

Arsenal piled on Watford’s misery as Mkhitaryan scored his team’s third goal in the 77th minute.

Arsenal, who had lost eight of their previous 14 matches in all competitions, remain in sixth place in the standings.