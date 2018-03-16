France seek first Six Nations win in Cardiff since 2010

France can finish the championship as high as second but have not tasted victory in Cardiff for eight years.

Mathieu Bastareaud – in for the injured Guilhem Guirado – will captain France as Jacques Brunel has made a number of changes to the team that defeated England in Paris.

Guirado's spot at hooker is taken by Adrien Pelissie, whilst Cedate Gomes Sa starts at tight-head prop in place of Rabah Slimani.

Gael Fickou comes in on the wing, meanwhile, with Benjamin Fall moving to full-back in place of Hugo Bonneval.

There are seven changes to the Welsh fifteen, following victory last time out for Warren Gatland's men against Italy.

Skipper Alun Wyn Jones returns to the pack along with Josh Navidi, Rob Evans and hooker Ken Owens and full-back Leigh Halfpenny and centre Scott Williams are also included.

Bastareaud has been backed by Brunel to be an effective leader at the Millennium Stadium.

"For some time he has a sort of serenity which can influence the team. He is like a quiet force - we know the weight he can have on the pitch, with or without the ball," Brunel said.