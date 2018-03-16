Liverpool to take on Pep's City in the Champions League

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Andriy Shevchenko draws Manchester City against Liverpool.
REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Manchester City have been drawn to face Liverpool in an all-Premier League Champions League quarter-final.
Dominant-in-England City suffered their only domestic league defeat this season in January against Jurgen Klopp's men, whilst Pep Guardiola's side thrashed their Merseyside rivals 5-0 towards the start of the campaign at the Etihad Stadium.
Champions League holders Real Madrid will play Juventus - a repeat of last year's final, which Zinedine Zidane's outfit won 4-1.
Current La Liga leaders Barcelona face Roma and Sevilla, who knocked out Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the round-of-16, take on five-time European champions Bayern Munich.