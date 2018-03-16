Neymar-less Ligue 1 chases the Asian market

France's elite football league will this weekend make a belated challenge to La Liga and Premier League's football dominance in Asia, with a specially scheduled match.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain face Nice in a game that starts at 1pm in France on Sunday, 8pm in Beijing and many other parts of the much sought after continent.

The French challenge takes place, however, without the division's marquee name, Neymar. The Brazilian, who is currently the globe's most expensive footballer, is currently out injured with a foot problem.

Didier Quillot, the general manager of the French Professional Football League, told AFP that he anticipated the PSG-Nice clash attracting "several million" Asian viewers.

"It is exceptional coverage - part of the international development strategy of Ligue 1. [We must have] better exposure in China. We chose to do it with a flagship match featuring PSG."

The game has strong competition from not only LaLiga and England's FA Cup but also the Bundesliga in Germany and Italy's Serie A. All mentioned have matches kicking off at the same or a similar time.

Philippe Demizieux of Shanghai-based Mailman, a digital marketing company which counts Paris Saint-Germain as a client, said it was "inevitable" Neymar's absence would impact upon viewing figures.

"Mailman research shows that in China fans follow an athlete more than the team itself.

"They love Neymar and so support of PSG is not because of PSG but because of Neymar."

But Mr Demizieux maintained that French football has the potential to rival the popularity of the Premier League or LaLiga.

"If PSG can get to the semi-finals or the final of the Champions League then perhaps popularity will be the same. The Champions League is crucial."