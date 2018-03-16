RB Leipzig in Marseille's way in Europa League quarters

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
RB Leipzig will face Marseille in the Europa League quarters.
Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Marseille have been drawn against RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga in this season's Europa League quarter-finals.
Rudi Garcia's Ligue 1 outfit came through a tough round-of-16 encounter with Athletic Bilbao and are the only French team remaining in European club competition.
Leipzig are currently in sixth position in Germany's top league and bankrolled by drinks manufacturer Red Bull.
Arsenal will take on CSKA Moscow at a time of strained relations between the United Kingdom and Russia.
British Prime Minister Theresa May this week expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy and said that ministers and members of the British royal family will not attend the World Cup in Russia.
The other two Europa quarters are an all-Iberian battle between Atletico Madrid and Sporting and a tie featuring Lazio and Red Bull Salzburg, who knocked out Borussia Dortmund in the competition's last-16.