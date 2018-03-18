Del Potro blocks Federer's path to Indian Wells crown

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Ÿuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer United States Switzerland Argentina

Del Potro blocks Federer's path to Indian Wells crown

By
media Juan Martin Del Potro has beaten Roger Federer on six occasions. Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Juan Martin Del Potro stands in the way of Roger Federer defending his Indian Wells Masters crown on Sunday. Del Potro eased into the final with a straight sets victory over Milos Raonic. It finished 6-2 6-3 to the Argentine in 65 minutes.

"I broke his serve early in both sets and that gave me control of the match," said Del Potro. "It was an easier match than I expected."

Federer had an altogether knottier route to the final. He had to come from a set down to beat the unseeded Croatian Borna Coric 5-7 6-4 6-4.

The world number 49 had the Swiss on the ropes after taking the first set and going a break up in the second to lead 4-2. But the 36-year-old top seed clawed his way back to level the match.

However Federer coughed up his service again in the decider to trail 3-4. But he won 11 of the final 12 points to snatch victory from the 21-year-old and extend his 2018 winning streak to 17 matches.

"Margins are slim at the top of the game," said Federer. "And I have been there so many times. You just hope to take the right decisions along the way and then it ends up falling your way.

"But for that you need to have a very positive mindset. You need to be match-tough. You need to be confident and have experience. I think I have a bit of all of that right now."

It is Federer’s best calendar year start since 2006 when he opened with 16 wins. The surge has furnished him with the Australian Open – his 20th Grand Slam trophy – and the Rotterdam indoor where he also reclaimed the world number one spot.

"I got a little bit lucky against Borna,” Federer added. “I hung tough and put a lot of effort into it.”

Federer will be aiming for a record sixth Indian Wells title and the 97th of his career. Del Potro is seeking a second consecutive tournament triumph after claiming the Mexican Open in Acapulco earlier this month.

Federer said he expected another attritional match with Del Potro who has won six of their 24 encounters most notably in the US Open final in 2009.

"We have had a lot of close matches. Big matches, close matches," said Federer. “Just three-setters, five-setters the whole way."

Del Potro conceded he would be the underdog but added: “I have beaten him and I know I can repeat that. But it is not easy."

 

 

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.